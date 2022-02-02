  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi receives a lashing after running down judiciary, EC; getting his facts wrong

    Feb 2, 2022, 8:30 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday landed in controversy during the debate in Lok Sabha on the presidential address when he apparently slandered the judiciary and Election Commission.

    During his fiery speech in Parliament in which he took on the Narendra Modi government, the Wayanad MP, at one spoint, is heard saying: "The judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus -- these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the Union of States."

    The remarks triggered a major controversy. Video clip of Rahul Gandhi questioning the integrity of the judiciary and the Election Commission went viral and sparked off a frenzy on social media.

    Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to slam Rahul. Rijiju said he condemned what the Congress leader had said about India’s judiciary and the Election Commission not just as the country's law minister but also as an ordinary citizen. 

    "These are vital institutions of our democracy. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC," Rijiju said.

    Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too lashed out at Rahul.

    He said, "Mr Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency. High command mindset is INC’s be all and end-all. The people of India know it well."

    Rahul also courted a sharp comeback from Union External Affairs Minister J Jaishankar after the former asked, "Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated & surrounded. We are surrounded by Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position."

    Responding to Rahul, Jaishankar took to Twitter to clarify, "In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?"

    Recent Videos

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Must See

    Rahul Gandhi runs down judiciary, gets his facts wrong; received a lashing
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Rahul Gandhi receives a lashing after running down judiciary, EC; getting his facts wrong

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs
    Video Icon
    India News

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs