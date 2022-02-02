Rahul Gandhi receives a lashing after running down judiciary, EC; getting his facts wrong

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday landed in controversy during the debate in Lok Sabha on the presidential address when he apparently slandered the judiciary and Election Commission.

During his fiery speech in Parliament in which he took on the Narendra Modi government, the Wayanad MP, at one spoint, is heard saying: "The judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus -- these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the Union of States."

The remarks triggered a major controversy. Video clip of Rahul Gandhi questioning the integrity of the judiciary and the Election Commission went viral and sparked off a frenzy on social media.

Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC.



These are vital institutions of our democracy.



Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC. https://t.co/FJk2EPpBq5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 2, 2022

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to slam Rahul. Rijiju said he condemned what the Congress leader had said about India’s judiciary and the Election Commission not just as the country's law minister but also as an ordinary citizen.

"These are vital institutions of our democracy. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC," Rijiju said.

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too lashed out at Rahul.

He said, "Mr Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency. High command mindset is INC’s be all and end-all. The people of India know it well."

Rahul also courted a sharp comeback from Union External Affairs Minister J Jaishankar after the former asked, "Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated & surrounded. We are surrounded by Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position."

Responding to Rahul, Jaishankar took to Twitter to clarify, "In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?"