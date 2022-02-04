  • Facebook
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Feb 4, 2022, 7:34 PM IST
    The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to launch ‘happiness’ as a subject for the students of high school and higher secondary school classes from the academic session of the year 2023.

    A draft of the books on the subject for Classes 9 to 12 is almost ready, said CEO of the Rajya Anand Sansthan (state happiness department), Akhilesh Argal. In 2016, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to set up a happiness department.

    “In November (last year), we gave a presentation on the subject to 80-odd teachers or trainers here. The following month, we interacted with 80 students from Classes 9 to 12 for five days and discussed the happiness book draft. Their response to the subject was very encouraging,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

    Argal said that the MP School Education Department, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and other organisations are helping them on the project. “After giving final touches to the books, they will be sent to the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) for clearance,” he further said.

    The subject will be mandatory for the students of all streams from Classes 9 to 12, he said, adding that MP would be possibly the first state in the country where this subject will be introduced in schools.

    During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states at Varanasi in December last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given a presentation on the works initiated by the Rajya Anand Sansthan and the state’s plan to introduce happiness as subject in school syllabus, Argal said.

