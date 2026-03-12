MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah: Omar Abdullah Rushes to Jammu & More...

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 12 2026, 07:39 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah arrived in Jammu after an alleged assassination attempt on his father, Farooq Abdullah, chief of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. The incident took place during a marriage function at Royal Park. A suspect, Kamal Singh, was detained. No injuries were reported.

