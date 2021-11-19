Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Gurupurab gift to farmers announced repealing three controversial farm laws and this has been well received by various farmers organisations across the country. However, they say that the decision has come only after a year of protests and following the death of about 800 farmers during the agitation.

Swach Kisan Morcha's Virender Narwal from Haryana said under the pressure of election in Punjab and UP and others states, the Centre has taken this decision, however, he said the farmers don't consider as a full victory as other issues are still pending, like electricity, MSP, tax cut on agriculture equipment.

Echoing similar sentiments, Karnataka's Rajya Raita Sangha, Core Committee member appreciating PM Modi for taking this decision, termed this result as 'half victory'. He also asked the central government to ensure MSP on all the crops. He also demanded an authentic investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' massacre.

Karnataka's Sugarcane Growers Association president Kruburu Shanthakumar expressed similar views and dedicated the victory to farmers who lost lives in the agitation.

It is said the champion of the farmers' agitation against these controversial laws, Rakesh Tikait has refused to believe the central government and said the farmers will not call off agitation until these laws are not officially struck down in the winter session.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah used this development to launch a scathing attack on the BJP government for putting farmers' lives at stake and now demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation to each farmer who died in the agitation against these controversial farm laws.