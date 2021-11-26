  • Facebook
    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Nov 26, 2021, 7:00 AM IST

    Thirteen years ago, on this day, India's financial capital, Mumbai, faced the worst terror attack after ten heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists sailed into the city from Karachi. 26/11, as these attacks are often referred to as witnessed, these 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba wage war on Indian soil with a series of coordinated shootings and bombings across significant landmarks of the city. The vile attack that lasted for 60 hours killed 166 people and injured over 300 people.

    After sailing to Mumbai under darkness, the terrorists first attacked the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, followed by Nariman House Jewish Community Centre, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Oberoi-Trident Hotel. Over 200 NSG commandos were brought in from New Delhi to Mumbai. The security forces launched Operation Black Tornado, which went on until the attack finally culminated on 29th November 2008.

    Also watch: Terror Decoded: Pakistan-bred Lashkar-e-Taiba

    Fifteen policemen were killed in the Mumbai attacks. Among them were the city's Anti-Terrorism Squad, Hemant Karkare, encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar, Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Police Ashok Kamte and Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who succeeded in capturing Ajmal Kasab alive. Two NSG commandos, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Havaldar Gajendra Singh laid their lives serving our nation.

    In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed, and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.

    The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks left a scar on India, which still feels fresh, even after 13 years have been passed. The memories of those who lost their lives in the attack, the courage showed by the men in uniform, and the city Mumbai's spirit can never fade away.

