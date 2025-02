Catch the electrifying highlights of the WPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. In a nail-biting finish, Mumbai Indians secured a four-wicket victory over defending champions RCB, thanks to Amanjot Kaur's impressive all-round performance. Watch as Harmanpreet Kaur leads her team to victory in this intense showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. WATCH.