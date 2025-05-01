GI-PKL 2025 | 'Need to Boost South Asian Participation in Global Sports': World Kabaddi President

World Kabaddi President Ashok Das, speaking at the closing ceremony of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) at Gurugram University, shared his vision to increase South Asian participation in top international sports competitions. Das emphasized the importance of expanding opportunities for South Asian athletes. The GI-PKL, featuring elite men's and women's teams from 15 countries, is a step towards building a global Kabaddi community and inspiring greater South Asian representation on the world stage.