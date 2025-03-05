Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS | Brahim Díaz's Magic Seals Win

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 5, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Watch the thrilling highlights of the Madrid derby as Real Madrid takes a crucial 2-1 lead over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. Rodrygo opened the scoring with a stunning solo goal, only for Julián Álvarez to level the match with an equally impressive strike. However, Brahim Díaz stole the show with a decisive winner in the second half. The stage is set for an intense second leg at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

