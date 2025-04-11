RCB Vs DC IPL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: KL Rahul’s 93 Stuns Bengaluru in Style

In a thrilling encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, the Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a commanding six-wicket victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 24 of IPL 2025. RCB, batting first, posted a total of 163/7, with notable contributions from Phil Salt and Tim David, both scoring 37 runs. Chasing 164, DC's innings was anchored by KL Rahul, who delivered an unbeaten 93*, showcasing his class and composure. This victory reinforces DC's strong position in the tournament, while RCB faces challenges ahead.