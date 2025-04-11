user
user icon

RCB Vs DC IPL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: KL Rahul’s 93 Stuns Bengaluru in Style

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 11, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

In a thrilling encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, the Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a commanding six-wicket victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 24 of IPL 2025. RCB, batting first, posted a total of 163/7, with notable contributions from Phil Salt and Tim David, both scoring 37 runs. Chasing 164, DC's innings was anchored by KL Rahul, who delivered an unbeaten 93*, showcasing his class and composure. This victory reinforces DC's strong position in the tournament, while RCB faces challenges ahead.

Recent Videos

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Video Top Stories

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!
Entertainment

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy
Entertainment

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

RJ Mahvash Fuels DATING Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal – His Reply Says It All
Entertainment

RJ Mahvash Fuels DATING Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal – His Reply Says It All

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns in Red Anarkali: A Perfect Blend of Tradition & Modern Glam for Odela 2!
Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns in Red Anarkali: A Perfect Blend of Tradition & Modern Glam for Odela 2!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!
Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films
Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Must See

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!
Entertainment

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable
India News

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable
India News

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable