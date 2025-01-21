Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

In this exclusive interview, Nirmala Bhati, the first player from Rajasthan to represent India in a Kho Kho International Tournament, shares her inspiring journey with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma. Nirmala discusses her gratitude towards her family for their unwavering support and emphasizes the importance of allowing children to pursue sports as a career. Watch to hear the powerful message by the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion to parents and aspiring athletes.