Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

First Published Jan 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

In this exclusive interview, Nirmala Bhati, the first player from Rajasthan to represent India in a Kho Kho International Tournament, shares her inspiring journey with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma. Nirmala discusses her gratitude towards her family for their unwavering support and emphasizes the importance of allowing children to pursue sports as a career. Watch to hear the powerful message by the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion to parents and aspiring athletes.

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

Video Top Stories

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers
Entertainment

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab
Entertainment

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18
Entertainment

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Lifts the Coveted Trophy, Beats Vivian DSena
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Lifts the Coveted Trophy, Beats Vivian DSena

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Must See

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH
World News

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?
India News

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers
Entertainment

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers