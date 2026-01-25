MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
'Blackmail Cricket?' PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s T20 World Cup Threat Sparks Global Storm

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 25 2026, 12:00 PM IST
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has triggered a major cricket controversy after hinting Pakistan could pull out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup following Bangladesh’s exclusion. Former India cricketer Atul Wassan slammed the remarks, calling them an attempt to 'blackmail the whole cricketing world,' igniting fierce debate worldwide.

