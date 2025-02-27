Pakistan vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS: PAK Become 1st Host Nation To End Champions Trophy Without A Win

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 27, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

The highly anticipated match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to relentless rain in Rawalpindi. Both teams were already out of contention for the semi-finals after suffering losses in their previous matches. Pakistan, the defending champions, had a disappointing tournament, losing to New Zealand and India, while Bangladesh fell to India and New Zealand. This washout marked the second rain-affected match in Rawalpindi, following the cancellation of the Australia vs. South Africa game earlier in the tournament.

