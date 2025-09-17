Manchester United To Be Relegated? Opta Predicts Grim Odds Over Champions League Return

Manchester United are in crisis just weeks into the Premier League season. Opta’s supercomputer has revealed shocking stats: United now have a 10.95% chance of relegation compared to just 4.18% chance of qualifying for the Champions League. After a humiliating 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City, an early Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town, and only one win in their opening league games, Ruben Amorim’s men are under intense pressure. With a win rate of just 26%, the United boss is struggling to find answers while insisting he won’t change his philosophy. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal lead the title race, Crystal Palace are shock contenders for Champions League football, and Burnley, Wolves, and Sunderland face the heaviest relegation risks.

