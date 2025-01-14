Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Watch as we take a look into the exhilarating opening match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, where India faced off against Nepal in a nail-biting contest! Watch the top 5 moments from this thrilling game, which ended with India securing a 42-37 victory. From spectacular skydive moves to strategic plays, this match had it all. Don't miss the highlights and stay tuned for more updates from the tournament. WATCH.