Nepal’s women’s Kho Kho team cruised to a dominant 89-18 victory over Uganda in the semi-finals of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The Nepali squad displayed remarkable teamwork and strength, with Puja Odd being named Player of the Match. Dipa BK earned Best Defender honors as Nepal secured their spot in the final. They now await the winner of the India vs. South Africa semi-final.