Nepal’s men’s Kho Kho team triumphed 72-20 over Iran to secure a spot in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final. Janak Chand’s leadership and Suraj Pujara’s defensive skills were key in Nepal’s dominant performance. Despite Iran’s efforts, with Mehrab earning Best Attacker honors, Nepal's strength proved overwhelming. The team now awaits the winner of India vs South Africa in the final, promising an exciting showdown.