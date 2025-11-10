Blind Women Cricketers Need Govt Backing In Training Facilities | Indian Team Manager Shikha Shetty

Watch an exclusive conversation with Shikha Shetty, the manager of the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team, ahead of the historic Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind 2025. Find out about the unique challenges, the inspiring teamwork across different visual impairment categories (B1, B2, B3), and the incredible spirit driving these women athletes. Shikha shares how communication and coordination fuel their game, highlights the call for government support, and reflects on the strong inspiration drawn from the women's cricket team who recently clinched the world cup for India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source