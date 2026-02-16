IND vs PAK T20 Highlights: Ishan Kishan’s 77 Powers India to 61-Run Win Over Pakistan

Ishan Kishan’s blistering 77 set the tone as India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo. Backed by a ruthless bowling effort led by Jasprit Bumrah, India sealed Super 8 qualification, while Pakistan were left battling for survival.Watch the explosive batting, fiery spells and big-match moments right here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source