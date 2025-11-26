MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

IBCA Chairman Hails Women’s Blind Team for Winning T20 World Cup

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 26 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Share this Video

After India’s Women Blind Cricket team lifted the T20 World Cup, Indian Blind Cricket Association Chairman Mahantesh G.K. praised the players, calling it a proud moment for the nation. He said the overwhelming response from across India shows how impressed everyone is with the team’s grit, spirit and historic achievement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

IBCA Chairman Hails Women’s Blind Team for Winning T20 World Cup
Now Playing
IBCA Chairman Hails Women’s Blind Team for Winning T20 World Cup
India Wins T20 Blind Women’s World Cup 2025, Champions Get Emotional
Now Playing
India Wins T20 Blind Women’s World Cup 2025, Champions Get Emotional
Captain Deepika of Women’s Cricket Team for Blind on T20 WC, Message for Blind People
Now Playing
Captain Deepika of Women’s Cricket Team for Blind on T20 WC, Message for Blind People
India’s Gen Z Breaks Stereotypes on Women in Sports | BCCI’s Equal Pay | Exclusive
Now Playing
India’s Gen Z Breaks Stereotypes on Women in Sports | BCCI’s Equal Pay | Exclusive
Lost Sight as a Child, Now Leading Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team | Captain Deepika EXCLUSIVE
Now Playing
Lost Sight as a Child, Now Leading Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team | Captain Deepika EXCLUSIVE
Blind Women Cricketers Need Govt Backing In Training Facilities | Indian Team Manager Shikha Shetty
Now Playing
Blind Women Cricketers Need Govt Backing In Training Facilities | Indian Team Manager Shikha Shetty
PSG Vs Bayern Munich Highlights | Mbappé & Kane Shine But Sané Seals Bayern’s 2-1 Win in Paris
Now Playing
PSG Vs Bayern Munich Highlights | Mbappé & Kane Shine But Sané Seals Bayern’s 2-1 Win in Paris
India Vs South Africa Highlights | Shafali & Deepti Dominate ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!
Now Playing
India Vs South Africa Highlights | Shafali & Deepti Dominate ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!
India Vs Australia Women Highlights | Jemimah Rodrigues’ Epic 127 Leads Record-Breaking Chase!
Now Playing
India Vs Australia Women Highlights | Jemimah Rodrigues’ Epic 127 Leads Record-Breaking Chase!
Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon: Pak Strike Kills Afghan Cricketers; Afghanistan Withdraw from Series
Now Playing
Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon: Pak Strike Kills Afghan Cricketers; Afghanistan Withdraw from Series

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 | Farhana–Shehbaz Kitchen War Explodes After Plate Fight
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 | Farhana–Shehbaz Kitchen War Explodes After Plate Fight
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted; Amaal & Tanya Next?
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted; Amaal & Tanya Next?
RIP Dharmendra: Mukesh Khanna Remembers Legendary Actor, Remarkable Human Being | Exclusive
14:04
Now Playing
RIP Dharmendra: Mukesh Khanna Remembers Legendary Actor, Remarkable Human Being | Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19: Week 13 Nomination Turns Explosive After Tanya–Malti Clash
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Week 13 Nomination Turns Explosive After Tanya–Malti Clash

News

Rabri Devi Moved From Circular Road | RJD Calls It Political Blow
03:14
Now Playing
Rabri Devi Moved From Circular Road | RJD Calls It Political Blow
Arunachal Woman Detained at Shanghai Airport Over ‘Arunachal Linkage’ | India Seeks Assurances
09:35
Now Playing
Arunachal Woman Detained at Shanghai Airport Over ‘Arunachal Linkage’ | India Seeks Assurances
Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured
03:51
Now Playing
Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?