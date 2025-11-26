IBCA Chairman Hails Women’s Blind Team for Winning T20 World Cup
After India’s Women Blind Cricket team lifted the T20 World Cup, Indian Blind Cricket Association Chairman Mahantesh G.K. praised the players, calling it a proud moment for the nation. He said the overwhelming response from across India shows how impressed everyone is with the team’s grit, spirit and historic achievement.
