England vs South Africa: Proteas CRUSH England to Storm into Champions Trophy Semifinals!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 2, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

South Africa secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, held at Karachi's National Stadium. England, opting to bat first, were dismissed for a mere 179 runs in 38.2 overs. South African batsmen Heinrich Klaasen (64) and Rassie van der Dussen (72*) forged a 127-run partnership, leading their team to a comfortable win with 125 balls remaining. This defeat marked England's third consecutive loss, eliminating them from the tournament.

