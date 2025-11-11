Captain Deepika of Women’s Cricket Team for Blind on T20 WC, Message for Blind People

Deepika TC, captain of the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team, shares her confidence ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup starting on 11th November. In this exclusive interview, she talks about the team’s preparation, her passion for both cricket and singing, and she even sings a few inspiring lines and motivates blind women who dream of making it big in sports. Watch full Interview: https://youtu.be/Zle_6igewwc?si=O-LMLAEfzeb8zkG1

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source