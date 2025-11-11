MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Captain Deepika of Women’s Cricket Team for Blind on T20 WC, Message for Blind People

Published : Nov 11 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Deepika TC, captain of the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team, shares her confidence ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup starting on 11th November. In this exclusive interview, she talks about the team’s preparation, her passion for both cricket and singing, and she even sings a few inspiring lines and motivates blind women who dream of making it big in sports. Watch full Interview: https://youtu.be/Zle_6igewwc?si=O-LMLAEfzeb8zkG1

