Barcelona's Thrilling 5-4 COMEBACK Against Benfica in UCL Classic!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 6, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

FC Barcelona staged an incredible comeback to defeat Benfica 5-4 in a high-intensity UEFA Champions League clash. Benfica led 3-1 by the 29th minute, thanks to Vangelis Pavlidis' first-half hat-trick. However, Barcelona fought back with Robert Lewandowski’s two penalties, Raphinha’s brace, and Eric García’s crucial header. Raphinha sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike, completing a stunning turnaround. This victory showcased Barça’s resilience and attacking firepower.

VIRAL - Drunk Woman BLOCKS ITBP Jawans on Delhi Road, Video Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Modified Jackets, 30 Dubai Trips: How Ranya Rao Smuggled Rs17.3 Cr Worth of Gold?

PM Modi Explores Exhibition, Launches Trek & Bike Rally in Uttarakhand’s Harsil Valley

'Little Surprised That People...' – EAM Jaishankar’s Candid View on Trump’s US Policy

PM Modi Joins Local Artists in Traditional Folk Dance at Mukhwa, Uttarakhand! | Asianet Newsable

