Barcelona's Thrilling 5-4 COMEBACK Against Benfica in UCL Classic!

FC Barcelona staged an incredible comeback to defeat Benfica 5-4 in a high-intensity UEFA Champions League clash. Benfica led 3-1 by the 29th minute, thanks to Vangelis Pavlidis' first-half hat-trick. However, Barcelona fought back with Robert Lewandowski’s two penalties, Raphinha’s brace, and Eric García’s crucial header. Raphinha sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike, completing a stunning turnaround. This victory showcased Barça’s resilience and attacking firepower.