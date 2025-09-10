Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Afghanistan Thrash Hong Kong by 94 Runs in Group B Opener
Afghanistan made a roaring start to Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi, defeating Hong Kong by 94 runs in the tournament’s opening clash. Sediqullah Atal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 73, while Azmatullah Omarzai’s explosive 20-ball half-century set the tone. Hong Kong faltered in reply, managing only 94/9.
