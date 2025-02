Watch the Gujarat Giants (GG) defeat the UP Warriorz (UPW) by 6 wickets in the WPL 2025! Ashleigh Gardner's superb all-round performance, along with key contributions from Priya Mishra, Harleen Deol, and Deandra Dottin, guided the Giants to victory. This video features the best moments from the match, including Gardner's impressive half-century, Mishra's game-changing bowling, and the thrilling finish.