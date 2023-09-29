Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Asianet News Network's Salini S engages in a discussion with Indian scientists, Professor Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash, hailing from IISc Bengaluru, as they introduce their groundbreaking approach to the early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

