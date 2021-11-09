  • Facebook
    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Nov 9, 2021, 8:00 AM IST

    In what is being perceived as an unprecedented move, United Arab Emirates' capital city Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 7), issued new rules governing civil marriage, divorce, inheritance and child custody for non-Muslims. According to a report in the country's state-run Emirates News Agency, Abu Dhabi will formulate a new court to handle these cases, which will deal in Arabic and English to cater to the vast foreign worker population.

    According to the decree issued by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, non-Muslim parents will now be allowed to share joint custody of their children. The new law, which reportedly consists of 20 articles, also incorporates the idea of civil marriage, permits drawing up wills that grant inheritance to whomever a person wishes and deals with issues related to paternity.

    Abu Dhabi's Judicial Department has reportedly said that the new set of rules will provide a flexible and advanced legal system to ascertain the personal status disputes for non-Muslims. One must note that these rules apply only to Abu Dhabi, one of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates, even though a majority of the population in the Gulf state is settled in neighbouring Dubai.

    In 2020, authorities in Abu Dhabi had claimed that they would rejig the country's Islamic personal laws, making way for unmarried couples to live together, loosen restrictions on alcohol consumption and criminalise so-called 'honour killings'. This effort to bring in such reforms is part of Abu Dhabi's efforts to improve legislation and attract more investors in the Gulf country.

    One may recall that in September 2020, Abu Dhabi also brought to an end an existing alcohol license system, which mandated individuals to avail permission to buy, carry and stock alcohol in their homes. In September 2021, the United Arab Emirates also announced grand plans to boost the country's economy and relax residency rules for expatriates.

