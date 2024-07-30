Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

On Tuesday morning (July 30), Wayanad was hit by severe landslides, resulting in widespread devastation. Aerial footage of the Chooralmala area revealed homes reduced to rubble, swollen rivers, and extensive debris. The affected regions are covered in destroyed houses, logs, boulders, and mud, underscoring the extensive damage.



A series of devastating landslides struck Wayanad on Tuesday (July 30) morning, transforming the previously idyllic district into a scene of utter devastation. Aerial views of the Chooralmala landslide show the sheer extent of the destruction, with homes reduced to rubble, rivers swollen, and massive piles of debris scattered everywhere.

The initial landslide occurred in Mundakkai Town around 1 am amid heavy rain. During the ongoing rescue efforts, a second landslide struck near Chooral Mala School at approximately 4 am. The school, which was serving as a camp, along with nearby houses and shops, was inundated with water and mud.

The southwest monsoon has intensified in Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in Central and Northern Kerala. In Mundakkai, Wayanad, mudslides led to the evacuation of families from Puthumala to relief camps. In Kozhikode, gusty winds caused significant damage, uprooting trees and affecting houses in Thamarassery and Ambayathodu.

