Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    On Tuesday morning (July 30), Wayanad was hit by severe landslides, resulting in widespread devastation. Aerial footage of the Chooralmala area revealed homes reduced to rubble, swollen rivers, and extensive debris. The affected regions are covered in destroyed houses, logs, boulders, and mud, underscoring the extensive damage.
     

    A series of devastating landslides struck Wayanad on Tuesday (July 30) morning, transforming the previously idyllic district into a scene of utter devastation. Aerial views of the Chooralmala landslide show the sheer extent of the destruction, with homes reduced to rubble, rivers swollen, and massive piles of debris scattered everywhere.

    The initial landslide occurred in Mundakkai Town around 1 am amid heavy rain. During the ongoing rescue efforts, a second landslide struck near Chooral Mala School at approximately 4 am. The school, which was serving as a camp, along with nearby houses and shops, was inundated with water and mud. 

    The southwest monsoon has intensified in Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in Central and Northern Kerala.  In Mundakkai, Wayanad, mudslides led to the evacuation of families from Puthumala to relief camps. In Kozhikode, gusty winds caused significant damage, uprooting trees and affecting houses in Thamarassery and Ambayathodu.
     

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Top Stories

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK
    Entertainment

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Must See

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr
    Kerala

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr
    India News

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr
    India News

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)