Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    In Mysore, an ambulance parked on Ramanuja Road spontaneously moved and collided with a stationary car, leading to a fire. Bystanders extinguished the flames, leaving questions about the unexplained movement.

    An incident occurred on Ramanuja Road in Mysore yesterday morning when an ambulance suddenly began to move and collided with a stationary car in front. Initially, smoke was seen originating from the ambulance, and it later started moving, leading to a collision with another vehicle. Shortly after, the ambulance caught fire, but quick-thinking individuals managed to extinguish the flames by soaking it with water. The incident has left many wondering why the vehicle, which had been parked overnight, started moving on its own in the morning.

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp
    Karnataka

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade
    Defence

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt
    World News

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video