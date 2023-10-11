Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

In Mysore, an ambulance parked on Ramanuja Road spontaneously moved and collided with a stationary car, leading to a fire. Bystanders extinguished the flames, leaving questions about the unexplained movement.

An incident occurred on Ramanuja Road in Mysore yesterday morning when an ambulance suddenly began to move and collided with a stationary car in front. Initially, smoke was seen originating from the ambulance, and it later started moving, leading to a collision with another vehicle. Shortly after, the ambulance caught fire, but quick-thinking individuals managed to extinguish the flames by soaking it with water. The incident has left many wondering why the vehicle, which had been parked overnight, started moving on its own in the morning.