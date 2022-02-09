  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Feb 9, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
    Game 85 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 witnessed ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) re-enter the top four of the points table and stay firm in semis contention. On Tuesday, played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, it pipped Hyderabad FC (HFC) 1-2. In the meantime, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando is unimpressed with his side's defensive transitions.

    After the win, Ferrando suspected that the injuries to Hugo Boumous and Carl McHugh in the opening half forced ATKMB to change its plans after just 35 minutes, while he blamed the quarantine for it as the players could not get enough practice time. However, he did not wish to use it to excuse his troubled defence and wants to avoid the transition. He is already all-focused on the next tie against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC).

    "Against NorthEast United FC, it will be a tough game. In the last match, they played well with no pressure. They have good players like Marcelinho, Hernan Santana. In the case of Goa, I know their squad. They have an outstanding team. So, it won't be so easy. To be honest, it's not important to look at the table, and the positions are not real," Ferrando concluded during the post-match presser. You can watch it entirely above.

