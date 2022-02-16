ISL 2021-22: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss

It was another unimpressive day out for FC Goa (FCG) during Game 92 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday, FCG succumbed to a 0-2 defeat, denting its hopes for a top-four finish. In the meantime, FCG head coach Derrick Pereira felt that losing the ball in the midfield was the prime reason for the loss.

Following the defeat, Pereira rued, leaving out a few of the FCG players due to the recent COVID cases in the camp, besides lack of proper training. Also, he felt that conceding the early goal demoralised the players. Reckoning that the semis race is already over, he hinted at planning for the next season hereon.

"As I said, it's a process, and all deserving youngsters will get the opportunity. We need to give them the opportunity but just can't push them into the deep side of the pool. We have to get them gradually into the team. And we have some talented boys in our team, and when the appropriate time, we will be giving them a chance," concluded Pereira during the post-match presser. You can watch it wholly above.