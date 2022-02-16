ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0

Game 92 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) was a perfect outing for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) against FC Goa (FCG). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday, ATKMB walked away with a 2-0 win, thanks to Manvir Singh's brace. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening attack of the match came in the second minute, as Manvir put ATKMB in the lead, thanks to Liston Colaco's cross assist from the corner. It was followed by 11 more attempts, including three saves, while a couple of them came from ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, as the side maintained its lead at half-time.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91) - Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

In the following half, Manvir scored his brace in the 45th to double ATKMB's lead, as Lenny Rodrigues came up with a through-ball assist. Twenty-three more efforts were made, including a couple of saves each from the keepers. However, ATKMB comfortably walked away with the three points to rise to the second spot, while FCG stayed ninth, as both teams remained in contention for top-four and semis.