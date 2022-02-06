  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Feb 6, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It turned out to be a painful tie and defeat for Jamshedpur FC (JFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday, former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) inflicted a 1-3 defeat, although both teams stay in semis contention. In the meantime, JFC head coach Owen Coyle has made a controversial statement by saying that he was unsure of BFC deserved to win.

    Speaking after the defeat, Coyle stated that despite being unsure if BFC deserved to win, he praised the side for taking its chances and managing to find the back of the net with its goal-scoring attempts. He hailed JFC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh for pulling off some fine saves, or the defeat could have possibly been by a heavier margin. Nonetheless, he rued JFC not taking equal chances as BFC.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    "We're coming off three wins back to back. So we've been doing very well. We were in our rooms for 15-16 days and didn't do much training. A few players were missing tonight due to injuries. But, the first half was wonderful and scored a great goal. We could have added to that later. And, in the second half, we also had some great chances. So that's the nature of this league. We'll take a punch in the nose, and we'll look to bounce back very quickly," Coyle said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon
    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    Must See

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar