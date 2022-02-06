ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

It turned out to be a painful tie and defeat for Jamshedpur FC (JFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday, former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) inflicted a 1-3 defeat, although both teams stay in semis contention. In the meantime, JFC head coach Owen Coyle has made a controversial statement by saying that he was unsure of BFC deserved to win.

Speaking after the defeat, Coyle stated that despite being unsure if BFC deserved to win, he praised the side for taking its chances and managing to find the back of the net with its goal-scoring attempts. He hailed JFC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh for pulling off some fine saves, or the defeat could have possibly been by a heavier margin. Nonetheless, he rued JFC not taking equal chances as BFC.

"We're coming off three wins back to back. So we've been doing very well. We were in our rooms for 15-16 days and didn't do much training. A few players were missing tonight due to injuries. But, the first half was wonderful and scored a great goal. We could have added to that later. And, in the second half, we also had some great chances. So that's the nature of this league. We'll take a punch in the nose, and we'll look to bounce back very quickly," Coyle said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.