ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Game 50 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in a tricky encounter against Hyderabad FC (HFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday, the two teams settled for a well-entertained 2-2 draw. You can watch all the match highlights above.

ATKMB was ahead in the opening minute, with David Williams successfully converting the game's first attack after a beautiful assist from Hugo Boumous. After three more attempts, Bartholomew Ogbeche drew the equaliser in the 17th in a solo effort. Nine more efforts were made in a lengthy injury time before the half-time, while ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh pulled off a couple of great saves for the score to stay level at the break.

The following half saw seven chances being created, including another save from Amrinder, before Asish Rai's own goal in the 63rd restored ATKMB's lead. After ten more attacking attempts, including three more saves from Amrinder, Javi Siverio header through an Akash Mishra assist allowed HFC to level again. After an effort more, it was a point for both, with HFC rising to the top, while ATKMB moved to third.