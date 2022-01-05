ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

It was the same old story for SC East Bengal (SCEB). There was no win in sight for the side in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Game 49 against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) settled for a 1-1 draw on Tuesday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). As things get frustrating for SCEB, you can watch the match highlights above.

The opening half saw four attacks before Thongkhosiem Haokip scored the opener for SCEB in the 27th through a header, following a Wahengbam Angousana cross assist through a free-kick. Five more attempts ensued thereon, as SCEB retained the lead at the half-time break. However, things did not get any better for SCEB in the second half.

The subsequent half saw three efforts before Sourav Das tapped the ball into his own net to allow BFC to draw the equaliser. Nine more scoring chances were created, with SCEB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya pulling off a save to deny BFC the winner. At the full-time whistle, it was 1-1, with both sides sharing a point each, leaving SCEB frustrated, with no relief in sight.