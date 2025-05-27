PM Modi: 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Is Our Sanskar, But India Is Also the Land of Heroes!'
At the 20-year celebration of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story, PM Modi said, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is our upbringing. We want peace. But if challenged, India is the land of heroes.' Referring to post-May 6 events, he exposed Pakistan’s role, calling it a deliberate war strategy, not proxy war, and warned of a fitting response.
Related Video
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing