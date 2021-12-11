ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

Game 24 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw intense competition between Odisha FC (OFC) and NorthEast United (NEUFC). Held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday, it was the lone goal from Jonathas Cristian that got the job done. Catch the match highlights here.

The opening half saw 17 attacks, but all to no avail. Also, a couple of saves were seen, with the goalkeeper of each side doing a fine job to keep the deadlock in place as the teams moved into the half-time break, goalless. There were 13 attempts made during the second half, including a save from OFC keeper Kamaljit Singh.

However, Cristian finally broke the deadlock through his header, with ten minutes remaining, thanks to the assist from Moirangthem Thoiba. Three more attacks came up, including a couple of saves (one each) again. Despite NEUFC looking to fight back, it succumbed, as OFC walked away with the three points to rise to second place, while NEUFC stayed ninth.