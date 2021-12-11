  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Dec 11, 2021, 9:51 AM IST

    Game 24 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw intense competition between Odisha FC (OFC) and NorthEast United (NEUFC). Held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday, it was the lone goal from Jonathas Cristian that got the job done. Catch the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw 17 attacks, but all to no avail. Also, a couple of saves were seen, with the goalkeeper of each side doing a fine job to keep the deadlock in place as the teams moved into the half-time break, goalless. There were 13 attempts made during the second half, including a save from OFC keeper Kamaljit Singh.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23) - Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    However, Cristian finally broke the deadlock through his header, with ten minutes remaining, thanks to the assist from Moirangthem Thoiba. Three more attacks came up, including a couple of saves (one each) again. Despite NEUFC looking to fight back, it succumbed, as OFC walked away with the three points to rise to second place, while NEUFC stayed ninth.

    Recent Videos

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Must See

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat
    Video Icon
    India News

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025
    Video Icon
    World News

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath