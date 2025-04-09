Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919, remains one of the darkest chapters in British colonial history. Despite widespread demands for an apology from India, successive British Prime Ministers have only expressed regret without formally apologizing for the atrocity. Authors Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat argue in Kesari Chapter 2 that it is high time Britain acknowledges its colonial brutalities and apologizes to India for the massacre that claimed hundreds of innocent lives.