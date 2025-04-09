MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

| Updated : Apr 09 2025, 02:00 PM
Share this Video
  • FB
  • TW
  • Linkdin
  • Email

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919, remains one of the darkest chapters in British colonial history. Despite widespread demands for an apology from India, successive British Prime Ministers have only expressed regret without formally apologizing for the atrocity. Authors Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat argue in Kesari Chapter 2 that it is high time Britain acknowledges its colonial brutalities and apologizes to India for the massacre that claimed hundreds of innocent lives.

Related Video

Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2
Now Playing
Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2
PM Modi in Hisar Says 'Congress Tried to Erase Babasaheb’s Identity Forever'
Now Playing
PM Modi in Hisar Says 'Congress Tried to Erase Babasaheb’s Identity Forever'
Rahul Gandhi & CM Rekha Gupta Share One Frame on Ambedkar Jayanti
Now Playing
Rahul Gandhi & CM Rekha Gupta Share One Frame on Ambedkar Jayanti
PM Modi Flags Off Hisar-Ayodhya Flights, Lays Foundation for New Airport Terminal
Now Playing
PM Modi Flags Off Hisar-Ayodhya Flights, Lays Foundation for New Airport Terminal
PM Modi SLAMS Rivals Over Babasaheb’s Legacy on Ambedkar Jayanti
Now Playing
PM Modi SLAMS Rivals Over Babasaheb’s Legacy on Ambedkar Jayanti
PM Modi HITS Out: 'Congress Ignored Babasaheb’s Dream for Poor!'
Now Playing
PM Modi HITS Out: 'Congress Ignored Babasaheb’s Dream for Poor!'
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Twisting Babasaheb’s Dream for Vote Politics
Now Playing
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Twisting Babasaheb’s Dream for Vote Politics
Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Honouring Voice of Oppressed, Architect of Modern India | Famous Quotes
Now Playing
Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Honouring Voice of Oppressed, Architect of Modern India | Famous Quotes
President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti
Now Playing
President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable
Yogi Reacts to Violence-Hit Murshidabad, Slams Mamata Banerjee | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Yogi Reacts to Violence-Hit Murshidabad, Slams Mamata Banerjee | Asianet Newsable