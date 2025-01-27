What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome? One Death and Over 100 Cases Reported in Pune

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 4:46 PM IST

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as weakness, numbness, and in severe cases, paralysis. Recently, Pune has reported over 100 cases of GBS, raising concerns among health officials and the public. In this video, we will explore what GBS is, its causes, symptoms, and treatment options. We’ll also discuss the recent surge in cases in Pune. WATCH.

