Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

A video clip shared by her party on social media showed Mamata interacting with women from self-help groups at the shop as she tried her hand at making the dumplings.

Two days after making and serving pani puris on the streets of Darjeeling, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Thursday spotted making momos at a roadside shop in the tourist hotspot.

A video clip shared by her party on social media showed Mamata interacting with women from self-help groups at the shop as she tried her hand at making the dumplings.

"Today, I made momos during my morning walk in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart, and I salute the hard-working people of our Hills who make every visit so memorable," she posted on Facebook.

Mamata, who is on a three-day visit to Darjeeling, had on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Gorkhaland Territorial Administration members.

Days ago, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen serving pani puris' to people, videos of which went viral on social media. People were seen in the clip savouring the potato-stuffed fried dough balls, also known as phuchka' and gol gappa'.

Mamata was seen preparing momos at a stall in Darjeeling during her last visit as well. In 2019, she had stopped at a tea stall, made fresh cuppas and served them to locals just before returning to Kolkata from the seaside town of Digha