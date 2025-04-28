Pak Nationals in Trouble: India Acts After VISA DEADLINE | Consequences & Conclusion
After the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India revoked visas for all Pakistani nationals, ordering them to leave by April 29, 2025. Those who overstay now face arrest, ₹3 lakh fines, or 3 years in jail under the new Immigration and Foreigners Act. With borders closed and tensions sky-high, the situation is spiraling fast.
