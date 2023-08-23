Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    When a satellite is prepared to launch into space, many people wonder if it is covered with gold after viewing photos of the spacecraft. Is it really gold-plated, though? If not, what is it? Let's check.

    Is Chandrayaan 3 encrusted with gold? Do not be confused by the dazzling appearance and colour; it is neither gold nor silver. It is not an ordinary material either. This is multilayer insulation, also referred to as MLI. On top of aluminium are layers of polyimide. These layers are put together to create MLI. To make it simple, it serves as a blanket to keep satellites safe in the void of space.

    Heat and cold are not how they are on Earth when there is no atmosphere or air in space. The satellite's onboard instruments heat up quickly when the sun shines directly on them. Without sunlight, it will quickly get cold; whether it gets hotter or colder, the satellite's onboard equipment will experience problems.

    Although the instruments are somewhat resistant to it, the spacecraft cannot last for very long without MLI. Let's reiterate that the spacecraft has gold-using technologies inside, but that the wrapping material is not gold.

    Recent Videos

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?
    India News

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3
    India News

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets
    India News

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets