'Minorities Feel Uncomfortable': Robert Vadra SLAMS Govt Over Pahalgam Attack
Reacting to the Pahalgam terror attack, Robert Vadra said, 'In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled… There’s a divide… This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims.'
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:54
Now Playing
News
03:45
Now Playing
02:41
Now Playing
Sports
01:13
Now Playing
02:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing