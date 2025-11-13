US Calls Delhi Blast A 'Terror Attack' | Marco Rubio Praises India’s ‘Very Good’ Investigation

US Calls Delhi Blast A 'Terror Attack'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has strongly condemned the recent Delhi car blast near Red Fort, calling it a 'clear terrorist attack.' He praised India’s 'very good' investigation, adding that New Delhi doesn’t need any outside help. Rubio also conveyed condolences to the victims while meeting EAM S. Jaishankar at the G7 summit.
