Trump-Putin Alaska Talks Could Shape US Tariff Fate For India, Says Amitabh Kant
Ex-G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska could influence U.S. tariffs on India. The talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson may touch on global trade shifts. While the main agenda is U.S.-Russia relations, India’s trade interests could be indirectly impacted by any policy changes emerging from the meeting.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:16
Now Playing
01:21
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing