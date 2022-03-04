Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Varanasi, which falls under PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, goes to the polls in the 7th and last phase of UP assembly elections on March 7.

    Mar 4, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    The high-octane Assembly elections have entered the last leg, with the seventh and culminating phase slated to be held on March 7 in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, campaigning in UP has reached a fever-pitch. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, BJP workers especially women were in an exuberant mood donning saffron colours. The women supporters said, “We are very delighted and eagerly waiting to welcome PM Modi. We will make this victory rally successful, and celebrate the March 10 victory today itself.”

    It’s a high-decibel campaign day for Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will conduct separate election rallies in the constituency. Varanasi, which falls under PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, goes to the polls in the 7th and last phase of UP assembly elections on March 7.

