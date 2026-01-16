PoJK Boils as Public Anger Grows Over Broken Promises
Political tensions are escalating in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as protests intensify over the alleged non-implementation of an agreement with the Joint Awami Action Committee. Protest leaders accuse authorities of reneging on promises, citing governance failures, lack of representation, alleged repression, and prolonged electricity outages.
