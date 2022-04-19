Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crore.

The dairy complex, which is a greenfield project, will allow processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk. Besides this the complex will daily produce about 80 tonnes of butter, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya), one lakh litres of ice cream and 6 tonnes of chocolate.

The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like potato chips, aloo tikki, french fries, patties etc, many of which will be exported in other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and boost the rural economy in the region.