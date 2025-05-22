"Naming INDIA Alliance as India Is Just a Mask": Sudhanshu Trivedi Targets Kharge, Mamata
BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Operation Sindoor a "sporadic incident," calling it an insult to the Indian Army. He also accused the INDIA bloc of echoing anti-India sentiments and questioned their popularity in Pakistani media.
