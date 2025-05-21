BJP’s Trivedi Blasts INDIA Bloc | Compares It to Pakistan’s Popular Front | Operation Sindoor
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi strongly criticized the INDIA bloc for questioning Operation Sindoor. He drew a sharp comparison between the opposition alliance and Pakistan’s Popular Front, claiming both operate with similar agendas against national interest. Trivedi said such criticism weakens India’s internal unity and exposes the bloc’s priorities. WATCH.
