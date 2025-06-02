Tripura Floods: CM Manik Saha Inspects Agartala Relief Camps
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited flood-hit areas and relief camps in Agartala on June 1, following relentless rains that displaced over 1,300 families. He assured residents of swift relief, with NDRF and SDRF teams deployed. The IMD has issued a red alert, forecasting heavy rainfall until June 5.
